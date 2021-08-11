Roy Keane comes under fire from religious group following recent comments on yoga

CORK soccer star Roy Keane has come in for criticism from a Hindu group after recent light-hearted comments he made in relation to yoga were met with fierce condemnation.

To mark Roy Keane's 50th birthday which occurred on Tuesday, August 10, his former team-mate Gary Neville asked him 50 questions for a TV special as he reflected on his outstanding club and international career.

When asked what was his worst ever performance, Roy replied that it was against Real Madrid as he recalled:

“I'd just tried yoga a couple of days before that, and I couldn't get going."

"It was Real Madrid at home, and I never got a kick. I was taken off, and I remember thinking, 'I'm finished at real top level football',” the Mayfield native said.

A Hindu group has taken umbrage with Roy’s seemingly innocuous comments as he appeared to pass the blame for his ‘worst performance’ to yoga.

Former Manchester United soccer star Roy Keane has been criticised by religious group Hindus following recent comments he made about yoga. ©INPHO/ALLSPORT

Hindu statesman Rajan Zed who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism emphasised that Keane needed to ‘wake up’ and wholeheartedly ‘re-incorporate’ highly beneficial yoga in his life.

He said the Cork sports star was clearly doing a disservice to himself if not fully availing of the valuable opportunities yoga provided.

“Passing blame of one’s crummy performance to highly beneficial yoga was quite out of line."

"Many scientific and academic studies had revealed the multiple benefits yoga provided,” he said.

“Yoga was the repository of something basic in the human soul and psyche”, Zed added.

Rajan Zed further said that yoga, although introduced and nourished by Hinduism, was a world heritage and liberation powerhouse to be utilised by all.

Mr Zed further pointed out that Ireland President Michael Higgins recently commented that he would like to see yoga taught to schoolchildren across Ireland.

According to the US National Institutes of Health; yoga may help one to feel more relaxed, be more flexible, improve posture, breathe deeply, and get rid of stress.

Yoga, referred to as “a living fossil”, was a mental and physical discipline, for everybody to share and benefit from, whose traces went back to around 2,000 BCE to Indus Valley civilization; Zed indicated.