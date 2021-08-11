Developers return with new plans for residential development in Mahon

Plans are once again in the pipeline for a residential development at a site in Mahon where planning permission was refused last year.

Back in December Cork City Council refused planning for an apartment scheme at 8 and 8A Ballinure Cottages, Mahon.

Dalcassian Construction Ltd had sought planning for the construction of a two-storey apartment block comprising two one-bed apartments as well as the construction of a four-storey apartment block to contain 42 apartments.

Some demolition works would have been necessary prior to development and the applicant had also sought permission for the construction of a revised vehicular entrance.

In refusing to grant permission for the scheme, the council stated that it was considered the development would “constitute an excessive density and inappropriate scale and urban form of development, which would be out of character with the established residential character of the area”.

Amongst their reasons for refusing to grant permission, the council also stated that the proposed development, “by reason of its layout, massing, scale, height and proximity to the northern and eastern boundaries of the site, would be visually obtrusive” and would result in “overlooking of adjoining properties”.

The council also expressed concerns about the proposed vehicle access arrangements.

“The proposed development would endanger public safety by reason of traffic hazard because the poorly aligned, narrow roadway serving the site is inadequate to cater for the extra traffic movements likely to be generated by the proposed development,” the council said.

New plans

Now Dalcassian Construction Ltd has lodged a new application with the council, this time with more modest development proposals for the site.

“The applicant, having considered the concerns raised by the planning officers, has significantly redesigned the scheme and is now seeking planning permission for a mix of 13 high-quality residential units,” a planning statement prepared by Cunnane Stratton Reynolds on behalf of Dalcassian Construction Ltd states.

“It is considered that the amended development now being proposed addresses and overcomes the concerns previously raised by the local authority.”

The 13 apartments would be made up of one three-storey apartment block comprising four one -bed ground floor apartments and four two-bed duplex units over the first and second floors, a terraced block of three two-bed two-storey houses and a block of two semi-detached three-bed two-storey houses.

Some demolition works would first need to be carried out at the site.

Dalcassian Construction Ltd is also seeking permission for the construction of a revised existing vehicular entrance off Ballinure Cottages with onsite circulation roadway and associated car parking areas.

The plans also include the construction of a bike store with roof and railing enclosure.

The planning documents state that while there has been “significant commercial development” in Mahon over the last number of years, “new residential development to serve the Mahon employment hub has lagged behind”.

In relation to the layout and design of the revised scheme, the documents state that the previous comments from the local authority have been “fully considered” in amending the plans.

“The proposed development will not give rise to any overlooking or overshadowing/loss of light concerns to adjoining properties”.

The planning documents state that, in relation to the revised vehicular access, a road safety audit has been carried out which has influenced the new plans.

A decision on the planning application is expected by September 28.