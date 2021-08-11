Wed, 11 Aug, 2021 - 07:00

'There must be good water and genes in Clonakilty': Double celebrations as two West Cork women turn 100

The Mayor of Clonakilty Anthony McDermott presented Catherine Burke with a bouquet of flowers to mark her celebrating her centenary birthday.

John Bohane

“There must be good water in Clonakilty,'' said the Mayor of Clonakilty, who had the good fortune to present flowers on behalf of the people of Clonakilty to two local ladies who turned 100-years-old in successive days.

Anna Callanan from Ballinascarthy celebrated her special birthday with a small ceremony in the local parish centre on Monday, August 9. The Mayor of Clonakilty Anthony McDermott presented Ms Callanan with a bouquet of flowers. He said he was pleased to mark the occasion.

 “It was a lovely occasion. We had a ceremony in the parish centre for her. It was a small ceremony due to current restrictions with just her family present.

“It is a great age and a great achievement. Her health is unbelievable. She also said a few words as she thanked people for coming,” he added.

Catherine Burke was presented with a bouquet of flowers by the Mayor of Clonakilty on Tuesday. Mr McDermott said this was another ‘lovely occasion’. 

“She also has great health. It was a lovely occasion. She is very independent. Her immediate family were present for the presentation. Both ladies also received letters and a nice sum of money from President Michael D Higgins.” 

The Mayor of Clonakilty paid tribute to the two local ladies for reaching the century on their birthdays. “I am having a great time giving out bouquets on behalf of the people of Clonakilty to the worthy recipients. They are both hale and hearty. It is great longevity. 

"They were born in 1921 which was a huge year in Irish history. They have lived through lots of things during their life.

“There must be good water and genes in Clonakilty. We have another lady who is due to turn 100 next month. We also have a local man Jack Hennigan who is 103,” he added.

