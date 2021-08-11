Double the number of pharmacies administering Pfizer vaccine compared with last week

THERE are now 700 pharmacies across the country administering the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 - double the number of last week.

It comes as the vaccine is now being rolled out to young people between 12 and 15 years old.

The pharmacy programme was set up in June, with pharmacies across the country now having administered 200,000 vaccines since then, according to the Irish Pharmacy Union.

Close to 1,000 pharmacies have been providing the Janssen vaccine.

According to the IPU, it is anticipated that the Pfizer vaccine will now continue as the mainstay of the pharmacy-based campaign against the virus. But the union has pledged that any remaining stocks of the successfully administered Janssen vaccine can be administered to adults until they are used up.

IPU Secretary General Darragh O’Loughlin said: “It makes a lot of sense for parents to be able to bring their children to a local participating pharmacy for vaccination, bringing children to a familiar environment which provides reassurance and convenience for families and young people and reducing the pressure to travel to a vaccination centre.”

He added: “Pharmacies are now at the vanguard of the vaccination programme.

"The HSE is providing appropriate operational guidance including procedures for parental consent where pharmacists will be on hand to provide information and advice as they administer the vaccine.

“Over half of the Irish population lives within one kilometre of a pharmacy and 85% live within 5km. This enhanced local availability of the Pfizer vaccine will provide a further major incentive for people to be vaccinated and this in turn will help Ireland turn the corner in the fight against Covid-19.”