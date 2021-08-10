Tue, 10 Aug, 2021 - 14:23

Fundraising cycle in memory of Cork boy taking place at weekend

Mark Clifford from Bantry, who died last year at tens years old

Ann Murphy

A WEST Cork family is organising a fundraising cycle this weekend in honour of their son who died last year.

Ten-year-old Mark Clifford from Pearson’s Bridge near Bantry died on August 7 last year. He was spastic quadriplegic, could not speak and was almost blind. During his life, Mark had used the Bumbleance service set up by Tony and Mary Heffernan.

Now, Grace and Darren Clifford have organised the Mark Clifford Memorial Cycle which will take place this Saturday.

Grace said the family was blessed that Mark died at home with his family, adding: “That was our main wish.” She continued: “A few weeks after he died, a group of us got together and did a cycle in his memory and we a balloon release too. We wanted to do a bigger one this year but we will be staggering the starting time because of restrictions.” A group of cyclists will depart the fire station in Bantry on route to Kilcrohane from 10am on Saturday, on a staggered basis. Grace said however that others can do their own cycle in their own area and donate to Bumbleance in Mark’s memory.

Further information is available on the Mark Clifford Memorial Cycle Facebook page.

