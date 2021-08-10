Cork TD calls on HSE to broaden valid ID range after constituent turned away from vaccine centre 

CORK TD Thomas Gould has called on the HSE to ensure that all forms of valid ID are accepted in vaccine clinics.

The Sinn Féin TD was speaking out after he was made aware of a constituent being turned away from Páirc Uí Chaoimh last week after they wouldn’t accept his ID card.

Deputy Gould said: "I was contacted last week by a constituent who had been turned away from Páirc Uí Chaoimh for his second dose vaccine as they wouldn't accept his employer-issued ID despite him using this for his first dose,” he said.

The TD for Cork North Central said there has to be ‘some leniency’ given when people present for their vaccine appointment.

“When I contacted the HSE, they sent me the list of IDs they would accept but they must realise that not everyone has one of these.

"Given the current backlogs in passport and driving licence applications, there has to be some leniency given when people attend their vaccine appointment.

"Getting the population vaccinated has to be our top priority. Being turned away at the vaccine center is not the way to do this. The loss of additional pay and the need to take more time off from work could act as a barrier to people,” he added.

Deputy Gould said ‘discretion’ should be applied to ensure that everybody who wants to receive the vaccination can get a vaccine.

“The HSE needs to be clear that everybody can get a vaccine and that any ID will be accepted. Those checking these IDs must be able to use their own discretion,” he said.

The HSE website states that an acceptable photo ID can be a passport - book or card - a driving licence, a Public Services Card, a travel pass, a National Age Card - issued by the Gardaí school or college ID.

Ths HSE said: "If your photo ID does not have your date of birth on it, you should also bring a copy of your birth cert or some other documentation that has your date of birth.

"If you are 18 or older, you will not be vaccinated if you do not have photo ID."