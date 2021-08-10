Warmest July recorded in eight years at most weather stations 

WEATHER stations in most locations across the country last month recorded their warmest July in eight years, according to Met Éireann's monthly climate statement.

All mean air temperatures across the country were above their Long-Term Average (LTA) for the month.

Heatwaves were reported at 14 stations between July 16 and 25, with six stations reporting heatwaves lasting 10 consecutive days.

These were Moore Park in Cork, Athenry in Galway, Claremorris in Mayo, Mount Dillon in Roscommon, Shannon Airport in Clare, and Ballyhaise in Cavan.

A heatwave occurs where there are five consecutive days or more with a maximum temperature over 25°C.

Valentia Observatory in Kerry reported two tropical nights, where the night-time temperature does not fall below 20°C, on the nights of July 21 and 22 - which Met Éireann notes is a "very rare occurrence in Ireland".

Valentia also reported its highest July maximum temperature since 1976 at 28.3 °C on July 22.

The national weather forecaster noted that July brought "intense thundery rainfall at times, along with a prolonged hot and dry spell during the third and fourth weeks of the month".

Percentage of LTA monthly rainfall values were variable across the country.

Percentage of monthly rainfall values ranged from 54%, a monthly rainfall total of 53.6 mm, at Valentia Observatory, to 173%, a monthly rainfall total of 94.0 mm, at Casement Aerodrome in Dublin.

There were no days with gales, strong gales or storms reported in July but the month's highest 10-minute mean wind speed was reported at Sherkin Island, Roches Point, and Malin Head, all on July 28 with 27 knots (50 km/h).