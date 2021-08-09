Council seeks funds for work on Straight Road

CORK City Council has applied to Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) for funds to resurface Carrigrohane Road, known locally as ‘The Straight Road’ from Inchigaggin Lane to Poulavone Roundabout.

The road was resurfaced by City Council previously before the expansion up to Inchigaggin Lane which was the old city council boundary.

The remaining portion down to the Poulavone Roundabout is in need of significant repairs according to local Ballincollig councillor Derry Canty.

“The County Council widened the footpath when the road was under the care of the county, but they never realigned the road, so the road is narrow heading to the city and wide heading out to Ballincollig.

“As well as this the surface is cracked and broken and patched, it is a hazard.”

Mr Canty said he was calling for the road to be looked at as he felt that it was an accident waiting to happen.

“The road is not aligned correctly, if you are walking on the edge of the footpath and a bus or arctic truck comes along, it might not see you.”

Mr Canty also said that cyclists have to dodge significant potholes and cracks when cycling the road and this can lead to dangerous situations where you have cars passing them by.

“Cyclists might be avoiding potholes and it can be dangerous. Cars need to give them their space. I just hope there are no accidents in the area before something is done about the state of the road.

The Ballincollig councillor said that he had been in touch with the Director of Roads in relation to the problem and the council was aware of the issues currently ongoing.

In a statement to The Echo, Cork City Council said: “This road is a national road and funding of resurfacing of national roads is through Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

“We have made an application to TII for funding for resurfacing the remaining portion of the road and are following up with TII to try to secure funding for resurfacing the remaining portion of the road.”