Mon, 09 Aug, 2021 - 19:41

Fresh plans lodged for redevelopment of Cork's historic Queens Old Castle

Computer generated image of the planned retail and office development at Cork's Queens Old Castle site. Image: Model Works

Amy Nolan

FRESH plans for the redevelopment of Cork's iconic Queens Old Castle have been lodged with the city council.

The planning application, submitted by City Properties (Cork) Limited, seeks permission for a range of conservation, demolition, refurbishment and alteration works to allow for the construction of a retail and office development.

Primary access to the mixed-use development would be from Grand Parade with service and ancillary access from St Augustine Street.

The proposed development would also include roof terraces, 66 internal bicycle parking spaces, staff changing facilities and an ESB sub station.

According to documents submitted with the planning application, the proposed development would have the capacity to cater for over 900 employees. 

The proposed office space would be designed "to be suitable for a single user or multiple users with subdivisions".

Last year, City Properties (Cork) Limited received conditional planning permission for a more modest development at the site.

In pre-planning discussions with Cork City Council, planners said the current proposal was a "significant improvement" on the previous proposal.

They also said the proposed building height variety and set back would work well on the site.

They also noted that the proposal had “good conservation principles”.

A decision on the planning application is expected by September 29.

