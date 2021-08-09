Almost 20,000 cases of Covid-19 diagnosed in the past two weeks

There have been almost 20,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the past fortnight, the chief medical officer has said.

This evening the Department of Health confirmed that 1,522 new cases have been diagnosed as of midnight last night.

In a Tweet, the Department also stated that daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

As of 8am today, 217 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer at the Department of Health said of the 20,000 cases confirmed in the last 14 days, 17% have been those who are fully vaccinated.

"While 17% of these cases were in people who are doubly vaccinated, this is entirely in keeping with what we expect as an increasing proportion of our population get vaccinated.

"It's important to remember that this does not mean vaccines are not effective.

"While they will not prevent every case, they provide excellent protection against severe disease and significantly reduce the risk of hospitalisation," he said.

Dr Holohan moved to remind those who are awaiting or have recently received their second vaccine dose that they are not yet fully vaccinated.

"You will be fully vaccinated one week after your second dose of Pfizer and two weeks after your second dose of Moderna and AstraZeneca.

"If you have received Janssen, you should not regard yourself as fully vaccinated until 2 weeks after," he explained.

Dr Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer at the Department of Health said it is important that people continue to follow the public health advice.

"Please remember that you should stay at home if you have any cold or flu symptoms even if you are fully vaccinated, because you could still transmit Covid-19," he said.

"If you wait to isolate until you get the results of your test, you will be much more likely to pass it on to others in your family and community.

"We must work together to continue to limit the spread of the disease in our communities and key to this is not attending the workplace or socialising if you have any symptoms."