A Cork-based photographer has said he could never have imagined the response to his series of images to mark Cork Pride Week.

Peter O’Toole, who is known for his eye-catching cityscapes and images of Cork on social media, decided to light-paint rainbows all around the city for Pride after he was asked, ‘What’s the point of Pride, I don’t understand it?’

“This got me thinking and I decided to create a series of images that would have me light-painting rainbows in all corners of Cork, with the hope of creating not only eye-catching photography, but also spreading a little bit more clarity on the continued need for Pride,” Mr O’Toole said.

Photographer Peter O'Toole's image of a rainbow over the Shakey Bridge in Cork city. Image: Peter O'Toole/Instagram: @Peterotoole.

He said that he could never have predicted the reaction to the images and that he is still replying to messages he has received since posting them.

“I never in my wildest dreams expected them to get so much attention. I still haven’t been able to find the time to reply to the hundreds of messages I received,” Mr O’Toole said.

Over the past few weeks I have been a busy bee creating light painted rainbows all over Cork City in celebration of @corkpride which starts today - July 24th and runs until August 1st 🌈 💕 pic.twitter.com/IwSMf7QtmI — Peter O'Toole (@thepeterotoole) July 25, 2021

Many messages were from photographers enquiring about the technical process, while others were messages of congratulations.

“More importantly, however, I also got a few messages from parents, who simply wanted to share their own children’s coming-out stories with me and how proud they were of them,” Mr O’Toole said.

“This was incredibly moving for me, as I felt that, at the very least, me creating this series got people talking.

“When something becomes normal to talk about and not a taboo anymore, it eventually leads to acceptance,” he said.

Mr O’Toole got his first camera at 12 and dabbled in photography for years, without ever taking it too seriously, finding it daunting to start taking photographs. He was never sure what to shoot.

We’ve come to the end of the rainbow shots for this year which I did to celebrate Cork Pride. Let me know below which one you prefer? 🌈 💕 pic.twitter.com/H1OZZm9Ncv — Peter O'Toole (@thepeterotoole) August 2, 2021

That all changed when the pandemic hit and he began to shoot within his 5km radius, using his walks with his camera as a creative outlet and drawing inspiration from Cork City itself.

Mr O’Toole’s collection of images can be viewed on his Instagram account, @Peterotoole.