Figures show worst hospital overcrowding since pandemic began; trolley numbers highest at CUH 

Trolley numbers today are the highest they have been since the pandemic began, according to figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

The INMO said 381 admitted patients went without beds this morning in Ireland’s hospitals, with Cork University Hospital (CUH) recording the most amount of patients on trolleys.

In total, there are 47 people waiting for beds at the emergency department (ED) in CUH.

University Hospital Limerick had the second highest figure, with 41 patients waiting for beds in the hospital, followed by University Hospital Galway with 39.

Elsewhere in Cork, there were 16 patients without beds this morning in the ED at Mercy University Hospital.

The overall number of patients waiting for beds is the highest since the pandemic began, the INMO said.

The second highest figure recorded in the pandemic was 376 on May 11, 2021.

The INMO pointed to the closure of Medical Assessment Unit (MAU) at Bantry General Hospital as a likely contributor to overcrowding in Cork.

The unit is set to reopen on Wednesday.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said Ireland’s health service is “rapidly swinging from a Covid crisis back into an overcrowding crisis”.

“The HSE said at the start of the pandemic that overcrowding would not be tolerated, but it has been on the rise consistently in recent months.

“Our members cannot withstand the pressures of overcrowding twinned with the pressure of another wave of Covid,” she said.

Ms Ní Sheaghdha added that if things continue along the current trajectory, patients and staff will find themselves in “a dire situation”.

“The HSE need a laser-like focus on hospitals to get overcrowding figures down.

“That means scaling back services in badly hit hospitals, taking on extra capacity from private hospitals, and supporting GPs to return to their normal clinical work,” she said.