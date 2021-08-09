'He is saying nothing new': Cork GP not convinced by Health Minister's tweets on Bantry Hospital

WEST Cork is three weeks into having been abandoned, with the closure of the medical assessment unit in Bantry General Hospital, a local GP has claimed.

Dr Paul O’Sullivan was one of up to 1,000 people who gathered in the square in the West Cork town yesterday to protest against the closure of the unit in recent weeks because of a lack of consultants at the hospital.

There are two consultant physicians in the hospital. A locum consultant began at the hospital on Friday, but this is on a temporary basis for holiday cover for one of the two consultant physicians.

Dr O’Sullivan told The Echo: “We have had three weeks now of being abandoned.”

He added that the closure was putting additional pressure on Cork University Hospital (CUH), saying: “There is an overloaded ambulance service, which is putting pressure on CUH, which was already under pressure from its own catchment area, without having West Cork descend on its doors.”

People at the the town square in Bantry, Co Cork where a protest rally and march took place over the closing of the Acute Medical Assessment Unit at Bantry General Hospital. Picture Dan Linehan

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly tweeted yesterday while the protest was going on, saying that together with Cork South West Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O’Sullivan, he has been working with the Department of Health, the HSE, and the South/South West Hospital Group in relation to the issue at the hospital.

“We secured locum cover from Friday to assist operation of the acute medical assessment unit,” he tweeted.

“We’re working to secure additional cover to allow for normal operations. Recruitment of full-time consultants is under way, to be in place in September. Discussions are ongoing to secure further locum cover for the end of the month, pending the arrival of the new consultants. The current arrangement allows medical patients be transferred to Bantry and the hospital group is working with local GPs to keep them updated on progress.”

Dr O’Sullivan acknowledged Mr Donnelly’s tweets but said: “He is saying nothing new.”

Jerry Harrington speaking in the town square in Bantry, Co Cork where a protest rally and march took place over the closing of the Acute Medical Assessment Unit at Bantry General Hospital. Included are Danny Healy-Rae TD, Michael Collins TD, Dermot Kelleher, president of the ICSA, Cllr. Maura Healy-Rae and Cllr, Dan McCarthy,. Picture Dan Linehan

At yesterday’s gathering in Bantry, speakers included Independent TDs Michael Collins of Cork South-West and Kerry’s Danny and Michael Healy-Rae, Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns, and Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O’Sullivan.

Members of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation also attended.

The organisation said the closure is not only bad for West Cork, but is diverting patients to already-stretched facilities such as Cork University Hospital, Mercy University Hospital, and University Hospital Kerry.

“This situation demands urgent action,” said INMO industrial relations officer Liam Conway. “Bantry General is a pivotal hospital for the area.

“Patients across West Cork deserve better and this closure is unfairly putting extra pressure on nearby hospitals. The South/South West Hospital Group needs to find immediate consultant cover to get services back running. Frontline INMO members are seriously concerned for what this means for West Cork patients.”