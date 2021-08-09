Mon, 09 Aug, 2021 - 07:00

Cork Heritage open day goes online

Cork Heritage open day goes online

Tess Dooley with friends Ciara and Donnacha Harte polishing up her grandparent’s home, Riverstown House at the launch of Cork Heritage Open Day which is organised by Cork City Council in partnership with the Heritage Council and takes place on Saturday August 14th. The festival is a celebration of the built heritage in Cork as part of Heritage Week and is taking place virtually on www.corkheritageopenday.ie Picture: Clare Keogh

Ann Murphy

MORE than 45 online guided tours will be held next Saturday as part of Cork Heritage Open Day.

The events are taking place virtually due to the pandemic and mark the start of National Heritage Week. The events are organised by Cork City Council in partnership with the Heritage Council.

The tours will be accessible at www.corkheritageopenday.ie, which goes live next Saturday.

The venues for the tours will be Riverstown House in Glanmire, the Quaker Meeting House and graveyard, Maryborough Hotel, Cork Opera House, the courthouse on Washington Street, Ballincollig Gunpowder Mills, Blarney Castle, Cork City Hall, Cork Savings Bank, St Luke’s Church, and the Military Museum at Collins Barracks.

There will also be interviews, videos, and imagery from local Cork communities.

They will include a production called ‘Memories of a Cork Jewish Childhood’, which has been produced by Ruti Lachs and features former Cork residents remembering their childhoods in Ireland.

In another production, Biddy McDonagh and Jean O’Donovan of the Traveller Visibility Group will discuss their language, Gammon and Cant, and the tradition of beady pockets in the Traveller community. Valerie Power, Breda Scanlon, and Suzanne Dineen will also pay tribute to the shawlies in Cork.

Read More

Final leg of Tour de Munster sees cyclists finish on Patrick's Hill

More in this section

Three Glasses of Different Alcohol Beer Lager and Stout Cork bar closes after Covid case confirmed among staff
Health Minister says additional cover is being sought for Bantry General as people protest hospital unit's closure 'He is saying nothing new': Cork GP not convinced by Health Minister's tweets on Bantry Hospital
Olympian Phil Healy receives big welcome home to west Cork Olympian Phil Healy receives big welcome home to west Cork
Fire services called to commercial building in Cork city

Fire services called to commercial building in Cork city

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more