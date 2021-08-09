Cork Heritage open day goes online

MORE than 45 online guided tours will be held next Saturday as part of Cork Heritage Open Day.

The events are taking place virtually due to the pandemic and mark the start of National Heritage Week. The events are organised by Cork City Council in partnership with the Heritage Council.

The tours will be accessible at www.corkheritageopenday.ie, which goes live next Saturday.

The venues for the tours will be Riverstown House in Glanmire, the Quaker Meeting House and graveyard, Maryborough Hotel, Cork Opera House, the courthouse on Washington Street, Ballincollig Gunpowder Mills, Blarney Castle, Cork City Hall, Cork Savings Bank, St Luke’s Church, and the Military Museum at Collins Barracks.

There will also be interviews, videos, and imagery from local Cork communities.

They will include a production called ‘Memories of a Cork Jewish Childhood’, which has been produced by Ruti Lachs and features former Cork residents remembering their childhoods in Ireland.

In another production, Biddy McDonagh and Jean O’Donovan of the Traveller Visibility Group will discuss their language, Gammon and Cant, and the tradition of beady pockets in the Traveller community. Valerie Power, Breda Scanlon, and Suzanne Dineen will also pay tribute to the shawlies in Cork.