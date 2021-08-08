Cork bar closes after Covid case confirmed among staff

A Cork bar has shut the doors until the HSE 'gives the all clear' after a case of Covid-19 was confirmed amongst staff.

In a post on Facebook, The Briar Rose Bar & Grill management said: " Quick update folks, a positive test has been detected among staff so - we have taken the prudent decision to close our doors for a few days until given the all clear by the HSE.

"This decision is for the safety for all our staff and customers.

"We hope to be back soon and welcoming everyone back once it is safe to do so."