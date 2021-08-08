Cork woman hopes to take home pageant title

THE reigning winner of an international pageant has crowned a fellow Cork woman as the next possible contender for the competition.

Sandra McKenzie Vass-Keogh was the winner of the 2021 Miss Elegance of the World competition, which took place virtually earlier this year.

Having won the title, Sandra will now have the opportunity to represent Ireland and Miss Elegance of the World at the Miss Global United States Pageant, in Florida.

However, she has now also officially crowned Mary Mullally as the next Irish contender for the competition.

Living in Youghal, Mary was named as the Miss Elegance of the World heat winner and will go on to the competition in Blackpool, in the UK, next year, in the hopes of winning Sandra’s title.

“If I win in Blackpool, I will be following in Sandra’s footsteps,” Ms Mullally said.

Having met Sandra previously at events over the years, she said it is “good to have a friend there with you” for the competition.

She added that it was “absolutely amazing” to be given the title.

“It was absolutely amazing. I started pageants back in 2016... so it feels great to be getting to go now and do an international one,” Ms Mullally said.

As the reigning Miss Elegance of the World, Sandra will also be a judge at next year’s event, which will take place in the UK, depending on Covid-19 restrictions.