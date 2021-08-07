Obituary: Physically and in nature Fr Con was a big man with a big heart

I have been asked why there has been such an outpouring of grief and sadness in the Cork Harbour Parishes of Monkstown, Passage West, Ringaskiddy, and Shanbally, at the tragic death of Fr Con Cronin.

The answer is simple: It is because of who he was.

Philosophy has referred to human nature as people in relation to each other, to society, to God, and the purpose of human life.

“Fr Con,” or “Con”, as he was popularly known in the harbour parishes, understood and appreciated human nature.

At the musical “Picnic in the Park” in Passage West, organised to bring the community together when Covid restrictions were eased, I was MC and asked Con, who was there — in his shorts — to help me get a bit of craic going.

We started with me commenting on the display of his knees, to which he responded in his distinctive booming voice, commenting on my appearance. The ensuing laughter among the audience, several of whom hadn’t previously ventured much outside their homes because of the restrictions, lifted the spirits as a community began to enjoy being together again.

“Kind, thoughtful, funny, confident in his life, able to make people feel at home when he met them” are among memories of Con expressed since Tuesday’s accident.

His life story of 72 years charts his journey from home in Kealkill, Bantry, to priesthood in the Kiltegan Fathers, missionary years in Nigeria, return to Ireland and becoming Curate in the Harbour Parishes.

During Covid lockdowns, I taught him to do podcasts in which he was frank and open about how difficult and stressful he found cocooning and how much he appreciated parishioners’ support. He delivered wonderful insights on life as a passage through which community support was vital.

When that series concluded, he went on “do TV” on the Parish Facebook Page, interviewing local people. That didn’t surprise me!

His “few dance steps” for children during a First Communion Mass had gone viral on social media. On a St Patrick’s Day he dressed with a big, green hat at Shanbally Church.

Addressed serious issues

He could be serious, discussing difficult issues for the clergy, including the sex abuse scandal and abortion on the RTÉ TV documentary, The Confessors.

His views on religion didn’t necessarily tally with the rigidity of Catholic teaching.

His approach was “a breath of fresh air,” showing courage about treating people with understanding, consideration, humanity, and dignity.

My memories of Con are many, from meeting occasionally in village hostelries where he would be enjoying a social get-together with friends. I rarely got the ‘last word.’ He would always have a response!

After Sunday Mass we often discussed the subject of his ‘chat’ during Mass.

And why do I not describe that ‘chat’ as a Sunday “sermon”?

There is a simple answer to that too — I never heard what I regarded as a “sermon” from Fr Con in terms of what is defined as “a discourse delivered by a member of the clergy to the people about their religious conduct or duty.”

I have an abiding memory of him at Sunday Mass in Ringaskiddy Oratory, where he would step from the altar, sit on the back of a seat among the congregation and talk with — not just to — his parishioners, his people, discussing, seeking, and getting response to issues he raised.

They could be from news of the week, Mass readings or other topics of the moment.

I would look on and think — isn’t that like the Church was originally intended to be?

The priest, a man of the people, talking to his people, delivering a message, which Con always did — about society, God, and the purpose of human life.

Physically and in his nature, a “big man” who had a big heart, open and available to everyone, he understood and “served the people.”

The outpouring of grief in the harbour parishes shows how well he did that.