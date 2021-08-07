Smashed glass danger: Clean Coasts urging visitors to preserve Cork beaches’ safety

CLEAN Coasts is asking people around Ireland to help raise awareness about the danger of broken glass on the beach and the injuries related to it.

The initiative comes days after concerns were raised West Cork that a popular swim spot is becoming a no go area for bare feet as a result of careless and inconsiderate behaviour.

The Acres beach in Schull is used by swimmers to enter the water but, in recent weeks, it has become dangerous due to a trend of smashing glass beer bottles off of the rocks — leaving the sharp strands of glass on the ground.

A local environmental conservation organisation called ‘Pickingupwhereothersleftoff’ posted pictures from the cove highlighting the risk and danger that exists in the otherwise safe amenity.

A local environmental conservation organisation called ‘Pickingupwhereothersleftoff’ posted pictures from the cove highlighting the risk and danger that exists in the otherwise safe amenity in Schull.

“The Acres beach in Schull is one of the many safe places to swim in the harbour...safe to swim but here recently it is getting dangerous to be on, it is now one of the favourite places to take a box of beer and then spend a pleasant time smashing the bottles.”

Marine litter such as broken glass or discarded glass bottles can be a real deterrent for beachgoers.

Almost 90% of Clean Coasts social media followers who took part in a recent survey said that the presence of glass would put them off returning to that beach in the future.

Clean Coasts compeition

Speaking about glass on beaches, Clean Coasts said: “By taking our glass bottles home with us and recycling or reusing them, we not only protect our coastline from litter, we remove a potentially severe injury risk ensuring future visitors can enjoy the coast as much as we did.”

To encourage people to help spread the word about this issue, Clean Coasts has joined forces with ECOSET and Sea Change for a social media competition that is currently taking place, and which will run until Sunday, August 8.

People are being asked to share a post from Clean Coasts to their social media followers.

“We are offering one lucky follower a reusable wine bottle and tumbler gift set from ECOSET and Sea Change’s Signature Pack of wines.

“Check out Clean Coasts Instagram (@cleancoasts or www.instagram.com/cleancoasts) for more details.”