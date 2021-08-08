'Beyond thrilled and flabbergasted': Cork comedian lands major distribution deal 

CORK comedian Ross Browne has said he is “beyond thrilled” to have signed a US production deal that will see one of his shows available for streaming across a number of online platforms, including Amazon Prime.

Comedy Dynamics have partnered with the comedian, actor and writer to release his new stand-up comedy special, Ja Know What I Mean?, through the Los Angeles-based diversified media company’s hybrid distribution system consisting of Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Peacock, Dish, Spectrum, Google Play, Vimeo, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, and Pandora.

“Ross has proven himself to be a rising star in the comedy world and we think this special will go a long way in solidifying that fact,” Comedy Dynamics CEO Brian Volk-Weiss said.

In this, his first solo filmed special, Ross enthralls a standing-room only crowd at Cork Opera House. While the humor draws on his unique Irish wit and charm, his themes and style have truly universal appeal.

Speaking to The Echo, Ross said: “I am beyond thrilled and flabbergasted that I have landed such a huge deal with Comedy Dynamics, who are a juggernaut of producing American and International comedy of the highest standard from so many of my favourite comedians. To be the first Irish comedian to achieve this gives me a huge feeling of accomplishment.”

Ross was quick to heap praise on a number of key players in getting to this point in his career.

“It would not have been possible without my fantastic director Dylan Owens and his company Upryzr. Also Craig Garfinkle who, after producing platinum stand up specials in the US, took a shot on me. To make it from Cork to America feels great. I feel like the do over for the Titanic.”

Ross urged the people of Cork to check out his feel-good wise-cracking show.

“People should check out the show because Irish need to back each other and kick the door to American entertainment open for other comedians. I’m also very proud of this show and I have a mortgage to pay. In fact, watch it three times each.”

Ross Browne is also a co-host of 96FM’s Breakfast Show and has starred in the TV series Scorchio, with repeat appearances on the series The Young Offenders and The Fear.