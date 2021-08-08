Litter left by campers a threat to Cork conservation area

THERE are concerns about the future of a special area of conservation in West Cork, after a large group of people gathered there over the bank holiday weekend.

The group camped in the Long Strand sand dunes, leaving behind litter and remnants of open fires. This has raised concerns about the protected area.

While there have been issues in the area for some time, last weekend was particularly bad, with reports of up to 20 tents erected.

Videos online

From videos on social media, it appeared that the event was organsied in advance, with lights and speakers also set up in the area.

The area is part of Kilkeran Lake and Castlefreke dunes, a special area of conservation (SAC).

Speaking to The Echo, Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O’Sullivan said he was sent images of the scenes over the weekend, and described it as “very concerning” and called for the enforcement of legislation around protecting SACs.

“I’d really be calling for NPWS (National Parks and Wildlife Service) to actually really force the legislation and make sure that it doesn’t happen anymore,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

“The gardaí, obviously, have a role to enforce the law, and also the local authority: They have by-laws in relation to beach and beach usage, which needs to be implemented, as well.

“There has to be a joined-up, co-ordinated approach. The main thing is to protect these really sensitive bits of habitat and biodiversity.”

Detritus left at Castlefreke/Long Strand Dunes. (Pictures: Dan Lettice)

Mr O’Sullivan said he was “frustrated and disappointed” after seeing the images from last weekend and has called for action.

“These areas are so unique and we’re lucky in West Cork to have some of the best dunes in Ireland and if you don’t protect them, they’re going to be gone,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

“Dunes in their nature move, but not at this alarming rate and this kind of abuse of them isn’t going to help the matter.”

He said he would have fears about biodiversity and the breeding species in the area, as well as “losing the dunes completely”.

If the dunes are not protected, the TD said, this would also have a detrimental impact on biodiversity.

“It’s frustrating, because it undermines the really fantastic voluntary work that goes on there,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

West Cork wildlife photographer Dan Lettice said there have been similar issues in the area for “donkeys’ years”.

While the last two summers have been particularly bad, he said last weekend was worse.

“I’ve seen it bad before, but not quite as bad as this,” he said.

Speaking on the aftermath of the weekend, Mr Lettice said: “There were remnants of fires, abandoned cooking equipment, abandoned clothes, footwear, bottles, cans, human faeces, toilet roll…basically, everything you can think of.” He said an open fire could do “untold damage” with “serious risk to life”.

“That dune grass is like paper: It can just go.”

Mr Lettice said the issue has been highlighted “more than enough times” and echoed calls for action.

Clodagh McGuirk, co-chair of the Inchydoney Dunes Conservation Group, said camping, littering, and fires are “detrimental” to the biodiversity of dunes.

“It’s a very delicate habitat, so this is what we’re concerned about,” Ms McGuirk said.

Remnants of a fire in the area following the events of the weekend.

Following the scenes over the weekend, she described the “destruction” of the Long Strand dunes as “heartbreaking” and said more joined-up thinking and action were needed.

While they want to encourage people to visit the dunes, Ms McGuirk said it is important that they are aware that the dunes are habitats and home to hundreds of species.