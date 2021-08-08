WATCH: New single from Mick Flannery and newcomer Susan O'Neill 

Double platinum selling Blarney singer Mick Flannery has released a new single with newcomer Susan O’Neill.

The track, 'Trouble', is taken from the pair’s upcoming collaborative album ‘In The Game’, which charts the coming together and falling apart of a relationship.

Produced ‘virtually’ by LA based, Australian producer Tony Buchen (Courtney Barnett, Smashing Pumpkins, Tim Finn) it features musicians from both Ireland and America including ‘Death Cab for Cuties’ Zac Rae on Wurlitzer duties.

The result of Mick and Susan’s first day working together, ‘Trouble’ is, as Mick explains, about the trials and struggles found in the world today, the vast quantity of them and the difficulties of dealing with them, on both a global and personal scale.

“Modern technology and modes of communication allow us all to be aware of the troubles of the world on a mass scale, whilst also dealing with our own personal struggles," he said. "This song speaks to the nature of this awareness and how we can (and sometimes have to) turn away, for better or worse.”

Lyrically, ‘Trouble’ pulls from old proverbs, repurposed and recontextualised for the song.

"[There is a] nod to some of the old proverbs that many of us grew up hearing," Susan said. "Mick pieced many of them together including ‘Wear the shoe, walk the mile’ ‘’Spare the rod, spoil the child’.

"in this song they have become intertwined with a chorus suggesting we must carry on the journey in the face of all experience."

The accompanying video was directed by Christopher Luke.

‘Trouble’ is the third track to be revealed from ‘In The Game’, following ‘Chain Reaction’, released earlier this year and 2020’s single ‘Baby Talk’, which won ‘Best Original Song of The Year’ at the prestigious RTÉ Radio 1 Awards and has racked up nearly 1 million streams to date.

‘In The Game’ is due out September 3.