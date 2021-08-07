Volunteers sought for city’s design festival

CORK’S architecture, design, and food festival is seeking volunteers for this year’s event.

Design Pop is taking place across Cork City later this month, with events happening both on the ground and online.

This year’s programme is the biggest yet and the festival has already announced seven architects, designers, and food collaborations working on seven outdoor pavilions which will be situated in locations around Cork City.

Design Pop will also host over 15 events at the outdoor festival headquarters while the annual Milking Stool exhibition, sponsored by Abbey Woods, will also return this year.

Volunteers are a vital part of the festival team. The festival, which takes place from August 27 to 29, requires people power for a number of positions, including event stewards and production assistants.

All social distancing regulations will be strictly adhered to and masks must be worn.

Email hello@designpop.ie for more information.