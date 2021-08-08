Cork kindness campaign raised almost €100k for charity 

A Cork campaign in memory of Béibhinn O’Connor has raised almost €100,000 for charity Make-A-Wish Ireland.

Irene and Eoin O’Connor from Carrigaline presented Make-A-Wish Ireland Chief Executive Susan O’Dwyer with a cheque for €97,409.93, raised in memory of their beloved daughter Béibhinn.

Béibhinn lived with a rare congenital heart defect and for her fourth birthday, Make-A-Wish had granted her wish for a trip to Disneyland Paris.

Béibhinn sadly passed away last September at just nine years old when, after coming through major open-heart surgery, a routine post-op procedure triggered her heart to stop.

Eoin O'Connor and his late daughter, Béibhinn, the heart angel.

“We were devastated, of course," Eoin says. "At once, all the joy in our world threatened to disappear. But we knew we had to keep her memory – her joy – alive.

"Béibhinn’s kindness and love for all people, all animals… and the world were beyond her years. She wouldn’t even let us kill a fly. Instead, she named them once they moved into our home!”

In Béibhinn’s name, Irene and Eoin launched the Heart Angel Campaign the month after her death. With it, they encouraged random acts of kindness while raising funds to help grant wishes to other seriously ill children like Béibhinn.

The campaign gained support from a huge range of local businesses, schools and individuals, who donated, held fundraisers and shared their acts of kindness on social media.

Irene and Eoin O’Connor, Carrigaline presenting Make-A-Wish Ireland Chief Executive: Susan O’Dwyer, with a cheque for €97,409.93, raised in memory of their beloved daughter Béibhinn. Photo: Siobhán Russell

Make-A-Wish Ireland Chief Executive, Susan O’Dwyer praised the family for their campaign and the public for supporting it.

“We have been so touched by the kindness of Béibhinn’s family in raising funds for Make-A-Wish Ireland at such a difficult time," she said.

"It was heartening to see so many people mirror the wonderful kindness Béibhinn showed during her nine short years, and what a beautiful way to remember such a special girl.

"The funds raised in Béibhinn’s name will go towards granting wishes to more children like her, and on behalf of those children and their families, we would like to say a huge thank you to the O’Connor family.”

Despite the necessary lockdowns and restrictions, Make-A-Wish has continued to grant wishes to children across Ireland who are living with life-threatening illnesses such as cancer, cystic fibrosis and heart conditions.

These wishes ranged from having a staycation, to virtually meeting a favourite celebrity, to having a garden play tower.

Since Make-A-Wish does not receive any government funding, and with the cancellation of many events and fundraisers last year, the charity says these wishes were only possible thanks to the continued support of the public and virtual fundraising campaigns like the Heart Angel.

Béibhinn's mother, Irene, sits down for an interview with WOW on Wednesday.