Cork mother concerned over slow returnof children's dance classes

A Cork mother has raised concerns about the delay in the return of indoor dance classes for children since the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Valerie Kirby, who is PRO of Blarney Healthy Club, raised concerns about children’s physical wellbeing and mental health with the continued restrictions on indoor dance classes.

Ms Kirby’s daughter is a dancer with Cork School of Dance who is calling for the return of its students to its studios.

“We are trying to get the message out there that not all children like sport but that everyone needs something.

“It’s not just their physical wellbeing but it’s from a mental health point of view too.

“We just want them back in the studio for September in a safe manner,” she said.

Ms Kirby said that all public health measures and precautions are taken whilst in the studios.

“It is a very disciplined environment. Masks are worn at all times, even whilst dancing two metres apart,” she assured.

Her comments come as the Irish Ballet Training Association (IBTA) called on the Government to make a statement to relax restrictions on children's dance classes for September.

In a statement, the IBTA highlighted that arts education is in the charter for children's rights which have been “completely ignored by the Government”.

“The IBTA recognise the current health crisis but as highly qualified dance educators we are calling on the Government to address children's rights and reverse decisions made about children and young people’s activities immediately.

“The performing arts, in particular, have been decimated as a sector over the last 17 months. Children have been neglected and their lives, full education and activities need to be restored.

'TSUNAMI'

“We are already facing a tsunami of mental and physical health issues. Ballet is perhaps one of the most disciplined, naturally socially distanced art forms, operating in a highly controlled environment. It is part of their education, it encompasses the seven types of learning - visual, aural, verbal, physical, logical, social and solitary,” the statement read.

IBTA said that these students “should not be persecuted any longer for having an indoor activity” and that there are huge numbers of children who are not sporty or interested in sports.

On May 28, it was announced that dance classes in pods of six would commence from July 5. This reopening date was put by the wayside when Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced the delay of indoor activities as the focus shifted to indoor dining and the reopening of pubs.

The IBTA said that despite the reopening of restaurants and pubs and the increase in the number of guests permitted at weddings increasing from 50 to 100, that children still cannot continue their arts education and attend their dance classes.

“Is this the message we want to give to our children? We ask the Taoiseach where is the sense or the science behind this.

“Our sector cannot wait another six weeks, like every other sector we are businesses who need to plan and prepare and without adequate lead-in time to September and formal confirmation, venues will not allow our businesses to operate,” the statement read.