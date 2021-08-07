Sat, 07 Aug, 2021 - 08:00

Cork sports complex warns it will not tolerate 'lewd and threatening' gestures towards female staff

MAYFIELD Sports Complex is taking a stand against “lewd and threatening gestures” towards female staff members as well as unruly and disruptive behaviour from a small number of patrons of the sports centre.

Posting on social media, General Manager Paul O’Leary said he felt it was important to let staff and visitors know that the management of the centre is taking any and all incidents of derogatory behaviour very seriously and emphasised that such actions would not be tolerated.

The statement was issued by Mr O’Leary following a number of incidents of verbal abuse to staff and members of the public breaching health and safety guidelines.

Speaking to The Echo, Mr O’Leary said that he felt it was important to address the issue to preempt negative attitudes coming on campus and also to assure staff that these incidents were taken very seriously.

On social media, Mr O’Leary said: “Each instance has been dealt with by either myself personally or by one of our duty managers. But I am concerned that some cohort of our patrons believe that they can do what they want without any repercussions.

“This is certainly not the case, and such actions will be dealt with through suspension or barring of such individuals.” The complex manager also noted that some patrons were also abusing other centre users while on campus and asked anyone bothered while using the facilities to report it to the centre’s management team.

“If you have any issues that require addressing please email me at gm@mayfieldsportscomplex.ie and I will resolve these swiftly and confidentially.” Mr O’Leary said the problems were arising from all sorts of individuals ranging in age from young to old.

“99% of our patrons are extremely well behaved and it is just to reassure them that we are on top of it and we will always aim to resolve the issue,” Mr O’Leary said.

