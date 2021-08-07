'Everyone is shattered': Cork paramedics are in danger of burnout warns frontline worker

The frontline worker toldthat exhausted staff are turning down overtime, resulting in some shifts not being covered.
The paramedic, who wished to remain anonymous, said that because of a lack of paramedics in Cork City, ambulance crews are being dispatched to the city from county areas with increasing regularity. Their usual areas are being left unmanned.
This has led to concerns in some areas of the county, particularly south of Cork University Hospital, about access to the National Ambulance Service (NAS).
The Cork paramedic said he and his co-workers are experiencing huge issues as a result of staff shortages and crew members are being asked to work unprecedented levels of overtime.
“Few people want to do overtime now, because of burnout and the sheer volume of calls,” the paramedic said. “This means that shifts are dropping all over the place. I know there are lots of shifts in Cork county this week which they can’t cover. It is out of control at the moment.
“We normally work a 12-hour shift, but we are constantly going over and then we are expected to work again the next morning or night. We are in danger of burnout,” he said.
A spokesperson for the HSE said that NAS staff are working “incredibly hard”, with the surge in demand during the pandemic and as the peak holiday season continues.