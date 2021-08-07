'Everyone is shattered': Cork paramedics are in danger of burnout warns frontline worker

A Cork paramedic has said his colleagues in the ambulance service in the city and county are in danger of “burnout”.

The frontline worker told The Echo that exhausted staff are turning down overtime, resulting in some shifts not being covered.

The paramedic, who wished to remain anonymous, said that because of a lack of paramedics in Cork City, ambulance crews are being dispatched to the city from county areas with increasing regularity. Their usual areas are being left unmanned.

This has led to concerns in some areas of the county, particularly south of Cork University Hospital, about access to the National Ambulance Service (NAS).

The Cork paramedic said he and his co-workers are experiencing huge issues as a result of staff shortages and crew members are being asked to work unprecedented levels of overtime.

“Few people want to do overtime now, because of burnout and the sheer volume of calls,” the paramedic said. “This means that shifts are dropping all over the place. I know there are lots of shifts in Cork county this week which they can’t cover. It is out of control at the moment.

“We normally work a 12-hour shift, but we are constantly going over and then we are expected to work again the next morning or night. We are in danger of burnout,” he said.

A spokesperson for the HSE said that NAS staff are working “incredibly hard”, with the surge in demand during the pandemic and as the peak holiday season continues.

The paramedic who has years of experience said staff shortages in Cork city are having a huge knock-on effect for other areas throughout Cork.

AMBULANCES CREWS BEING CALLED TO CITY

“A big problem is a staff shortage in Cork city. There might be three ambulances on duty in Cork city. That is totally insufficient. All the crews from all over the county are getting pulled up there to cover. When you are up there you can’t get back to your area because of the volume of calls.

“The way it works is if they are short in one area, a crew from another area is called in. This subsequently means there is no ambulance left in the area where the replacement crew has been taken from.

“This area is left unmanned for hours at a time if not for the length of a whole shift and the general public in this area is very vulnerable as a result,” he added.

“The volume of shifts that can’t be covered is alarming.”

The paramedic is sharing his story in the hope that things will change as he and his colleagues are “disheartened” and “exhausted”.

“I want to make the public aware of the severity of the situation and the lack of cover in their area on a constant basis. We are looking for help.

“I have spoken to colleagues who are in the job for over 20 years and they have never seen it this bad. A lot of them are looking for a way out now. It is getting worse. We are working through a pandemic and everyone is shattered. We need help. We are looking for a situation where ambulance shifts aren’t being dropped in our area and leaving us with no help.

“We are constantly being sent out of our areas to calls that we are never going to make that are hours away. It is extremely common to find no ambulance available south of the CUH. If you are located on the Mizen Head or Beara, you are waiting for over two hours for the nearest ambulance in the case of a medical emergency. It is frightening,” he added.

TD Michael Collins said he has "very serious concerns".Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Cork South West TD Michael Collins sympathised with the current pressures on Cork paramedics.

“I have very serious concerns for paramedics who are now seriously overstretched in their work duties,” he said.

STATEMENT

A spokesperson for the HSE said: “In recent weeks, health services, including the National Ambulance Service (NAS), continue to experience a surge in demand for services at a time when staff are also working hard to support Covid related swabbing and vaccinations.

“Our staff continue to work incredibly hard trying to deliver health services, respond to the pandemic and support some staff that need to get annual leave during the peak holiday season. The HSE is incredibly thankful for the continuing efforts of all of our staff in what remains challenging circumstances.”