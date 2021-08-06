Cork sports organisations to benefit from more than €2m in funding 

OVER €2 million in funding has been allocated to a number of organisations across Cork to help under the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme.

The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin, TD, and the Minister of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers, TD today announced a total of €16.6 million in equipment grants under the latest round of the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme (SCEP).

The programme is the primary vehicle for Government support for the development of sports and physical recreation facilities and the purchase of non-personal sports equipment throughout the country.

Cork organisations to benefit

In Cork, over €2m was allocated to a number of organisations across the county including over €43k allocated to Lee Valley Rowing Club, €22k for Cork Triathlon Club for storage and equipment, funds to Douglas Gymnastics Club for equipment to support youth programmes, funding for Glanmire Ladies Basketball Club, Cork City Judo Club and Cork Boat Club, among others.

Under the latest allocations, funds were also provided for sports equipment for National Governing Bodies of Sport (NGBs) including Rowing Ireland.

Speaking on the announcement, Minister Martin said the grants will assist sports clubs and National Governing Bodies of Sport purchase the sports equipment to hopefully develop our sporting heroes and Olympians of the future.

She said she is particularly pleased that an even greater emphasis was placed on encouraging increased women’s participation in sport.

Welcoming the allocations for Cork, Fine Gael TD Colm Burke said the funding will provide a positive boost to sporting organisations across the county.’

"We are rightly proud of our sporting history in Cork.

"The recent success of Cork Olympians in Tokyo and the warm reaction at home to this highlights the importance of sport to us and its ability to bring communities together,” he said.

‘’A number of clubs and organisations in Cork North Central have been provided with funding, this is in recognition of the importance of this funding to this constituency and as TD for the area, I will continue to lobby for increased funding for our sporting organisations.’’

Mr Burke concluded: "Funding such as this will provide support to all those involved in these organisations and help develop our communities. I wish to thank the Government and the Minister for their support on this matter.”