'Visibility of gardaí is crucial': Urgent calls for more officers in growing Cork town 

A CORK TD has called on the Minister for Justice to increase garda numbers for Carrigaline as an urgent priority.

Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire identified that of all large towns across the State, with a population of over 10,000, Carrigaline had the fourth-lowest garda numbers, with the number of gardaí serving Carrigaline decreasing over the last year.

The Cork South Central TD said: “The stats show that there are only 20 gardaí serving the over 15,000 people of Carrigaline. That is three less gardaí, compared to this time last year.

“Of all the large towns in the state, only three towns fare worse in terms of garda numbers — Skerries in Dublin and Maynooth and Celbridge in Kildare, which are only 6km from each other in any event.

“It makes sense that the number of gardaí should reflect the population of the town. Yet, when we look at towns of a similar size to Carrigaline, they have significantly more garda resources.

“Leixlip, for example, has a slightly lower population than Carrigaline, but has four times the number of gardaí.”

Mr Ó Laoghaire said the community in Carrigaline have been calling out for increased garda resources for a number of years now.

Less gardaí instead of more

“It is shocking that instead of increasing the resources for the town, Carrigaline has actually lost three of its gardaí over the last year.

“Evidence shows that visibility of gardaí is crucial to tackle crime. We need resources to ensure crime that is happening is tackled head on, and to prevent crime occurring in the first instance.

“However, with the current ratios, there is only one garda for every 788 people living in Carrigaline.

“Allocating additional gardaí to Carrigaline is an essential measure, to ensure that the town can continue its growth as a dynamic, welcoming community.”