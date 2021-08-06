Weekend weather: Rain and thundery conditions expected as Met Éireann warns of risk of spot flooding 

MET Éireann has forecasted a mixture of wet, windy and possibly thundery conditions for the duration of this weekend, with warnings of hazardous driving conditions and spot flooding at times.

According to the forecaster, the best of the Friday sunshine will be early today in Cork with highest temperatures ranging between 16 and 19 degrees.

Thundery outbreaks of rain are expected later today along with hazardous driving conditions and the risk of spot flooding.

Outbreaks of thundery rain will continue into the night.

It will be relatively mild with lowest temperatures ranging between 16 and 18 degrees.

A mixture of wet and windy conditions will continue across the weekend with the risk of more thundery showers amid some sunny spells.

Thundery outbreaks of rain, bringing hazardous driving conditions & the ongoing risk of spot flooding⛈️



Drier & brighter spells across south & southeast🌥️



Highs of 15 to 19C, blustery across southern half of Ireland🌡️🍃https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/XBsid6u52W — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 6, 2021

Saturday will be similar, with blustery outbreaks that will turn into longer spells of rain as the day progresses.

This is will lead to further risk of spot flooding and the possibility of thunderstorms though there will also be some bright or sunny spells.

Highest temperatures on Saturday will be between 16 and 18 degrees.

Saturday night will see heavy blustery showers which will turn into longer spells of thundery rain at times, though it is expected to be slightly better in the south of the country, with drier conditions predicted.

The weather will be similar on Sunday with showery conditions continuing and sunny spells.

Highest temperatures will be between 16 and 20 degrees.