Fri, 06 Aug, 2021 - 10:45

Weekend weather: Rain and thundery conditions expected as Met Éireann warns of risk of spot flooding 

Weekend weather: Rain and thundery conditions expected as Met Éireann warns of risk of spot flooding 

Thundery outbreaks of rain will occur today and tomorrow, bringing hazardous driving conditions and the ongoing risk of spot flooding. Pic: Larry Cummins

Maeve Lee

MET Éireann has forecasted a mixture of wet, windy and possibly thundery conditions for the duration of this weekend, with warnings of hazardous driving conditions and spot flooding at times.

According to the forecaster, the best of the Friday sunshine will be early today in Cork with highest temperatures ranging between 16 and 19 degrees.

Thundery outbreaks of rain are expected later today along with hazardous driving conditions and the risk of spot flooding.

Outbreaks of thundery rain will continue into the night.

It will be relatively mild with lowest temperatures ranging between 16 and 18 degrees.

A mixture of wet and windy conditions will continue across the weekend with the risk of more thundery showers amid some sunny spells.

Saturday will be similar, with blustery outbreaks that will turn into longer spells of rain as the day progresses.

This is will lead to further risk of spot flooding and the possibility of thunderstorms though there will also be some bright or sunny spells.

Highest temperatures on Saturday will be between 16 and 18 degrees.

Saturday night will see heavy blustery showers which will turn into longer spells of thundery rain at times, though it is expected to be slightly better in the south of the country, with drier conditions predicted.

The weather will be similar on Sunday with showery conditions continuing and sunny spells.

Highest temperatures will be between 16 and 20 degrees.

Read More

Public plea to outdoor drinkers to stop smashing glass at popular West Cork swim spot 

More in this section

Israeli Laboratory Leads Western World In Blood Testing Latest figures show increase of Covid-19 cases in most areas in Cork
Elderly stock Cork TD raises concerns about elderly people still struggling with isolation
Cyclist taken to hospital following RTC on Patrick St Cyclist taken to hospital following RTC on Patrick St
cork weather
Cork lifeboat crew launch in response to alarm from personal locator beacon

Cork lifeboat crew launch in response to alarm from personal locator beacon

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more