Cork towns and villages to receive funding to enhance streetscapes and shopfronts

CORK will receive €320,000 to enhance streetscapes and shopfronts in rural towns and villages, as part of a €7m national fund.

The Streetscape Enhancement Initiative is a key part of the Our Rural Future campaign and will make rural towns and villages more attractive places.

Cork Fine Gael TD Colm Burke said the announcement by Heather Humphreys, rural and community development minister, will provide funding to property owners to improve the facades of their buildings and will be a boost for communities in Cork.

“Funding of €320,000 for Cork towns and villages will see communities across our county becoming more vibrant and attractive places,” Mr Burke said.

“Projects will include upgrades to building facades, artwork, murals, lighting, street furniture, and canopies.”

Mr Burke added: “Other projects across Cork will include the commissioning of murals, the provision of street planting, shrubbery, trees, and flowers boxes, and the lighting of architectural features. It also includes the installation of canopies and street furniture, which will contribute to the great work done by many bar and restaurant owners this summer.

“Collaboration will form a key part of this initiative: Local authorities will work with businesses and property owners, and we’ll also see strategic collaboration between property owners themselves to paint buildings or shopfronts in vibrant colours,” he added.

Ms Humphreys said: “Outdoor dining is here to stay. I believe that will only be a positive for towns and villages across the country. We want to make sure that people are looking out at vibrant and welcoming streets in our rural towns.”