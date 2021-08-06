Plans afoot for almost 100 homes on Cork's northside

PLANS are in the pipeline for a mixed-use development, which would include almost 100 homes, on the outskirts of Cork city.

O’Flynn Construction (Horlans) Ltd have lodged a planning application with Cork City Council for the extensive development at Coolymurraghue, Upper Leemount, Kerry Pike.

The proposed development would consist of 99 residential housing units.

The planned units will consist of six four-bed detached dwellings, 23 four-bed semi-detached dwellings, 49 three-bed semi-detached dwellings, 12 three-bed terraced dwellings and nine two-bed terraced dwellings with associated residential car parking.

The application is also seeking permission for the construction of commercial units of 130 sqm and 158sqm respectively, one retail unit, 392sqm in size, and a crèche of approximately 517sqm in size.

The scheme would also include the development of a children’s playground, 46 car parking spaces and ten bicycle parking spaces.

Permission is also sought for the construction of three new vehicular accesses, public footpaths with new pedestrian accesses and the realignment of the existing road junction to allow for safer pedestrian movement.

The planned development is also set to include public lighting, landscaping, amenity open space areas and all associated site development and infrastructural works.

The site of the proposed development is at the western extent of Kerry Pike.

It is located close to the existing primary school in Kerry Pike, with a GAA pitch also in close proximity to the site.

In a planning statement prepared by Coakley O’Neill Town Planning on behalf of the applicant, it states that the proposed design is a “successful solution to the site’s location, context, zoning, the availability of services and the presence of constraints without compromising on quality in terms of residential amenity, public and private space and accessibility”.

It adds that the “urgent need for new housing development in suitable locations is supported by a wide range of planning policy provisions at national, regional, and local level”.

The document says that there is provision for two parking spaces for the dwellings.

“The crèche and commercial village green area has been allocated 46 car parking spaces with ten bicycle parking spaces,” it continues.

Cork City Council is due to make a decision on the planning application by September 20.