Latest figures show increase of Covid-19 cases in most areas in Cork

New figures show a significant increase in Covid-19 incidence rates in some areas of Cork, with two area in Cork city currently reporting case numbers above the national average.

Figures from the Covid-19 data hub show the number of cases and the incidence of the virus at a Local Electoral Area (LEA) level across Ireland over a 14-day period up to Monday, August 2.

The figures show that the Cork City South Central LEA is reporting the highest 14-day Covid-19 incidence rate for the second week in a row.

According to the data, 172 cases of Covid-19 were reported in the Cork City South Central LEA during that period, compared to 165 cases recorded last week.

Cork City South Central was one of two LEAs to record a 14-day incidence above the national average of 372.6 per 100,000 people with an incidence rate of 444.8.

Cork City South East LEA also recorded a 14-day incidence rate above the national average with an incidence rate of 378.7.

There were 162 cases recorded in the LEA, up from 146 cases last week.

Elsewhere in the city, Cork City South West LEA recorded 135 cases and an incidence rate below the national average with an incidence rate of 286.9, while Cork City North East LEA recorded 115 cases and an incidence rate of 272.7.

Cork City North West recorded 97 cases and an incidence rate of 241.4.

Macroom LEA recorded an incidence rate of 314.8 and 116 cases, up from 78 cases last week.

In West Cork, Bantry LEA recorded 54 cases, a decrease of nine cases since last week.

The LEA recorded a 14-day incidence rate less than the previous week when an incidence rate of 280.9 was recorded with an incidence rate of 240.8 recorded up to August 2.

Kanturk LEA recorded the next largest incidence rate per 100,000 recorded in Cork with an incidence rate of 228.6 and 57 cases recorded, an increase on last week when 32 cases were recorded in the LEA.

Midleton LEA recorded an incidence rate of 222.3 and 101 cases, an increase on last week when 68 cases were recorded.

There was also an increase in cases recorded in Cobh, with 72 cases recorded in the LEA, an increase of 25 cases.

The LEA also recorded a 14-day incidence rate of 211, up from an incidence rate of 140.7 recorded last week.

Skibbereen LEA recorded an incidence rate of 204.7, also below the national average but above the incidence rate of 194.8 recorded last week.

There was an increase of three cases in the LEA, with 62 cases recorded.

Carrigaline LEA recorded an incidence rate of 193.5 and 68 cases were recorded in the LEA, up by 15 cases since last week.

Bandon-Kinsale LEA recorded a 14-day incidence rate of 174.4 and 65 cases, an increase of four cases since last week.

Fermoy LEA recorded an incidence rate of 131.8 and a total of 48 cases, while Mallow LEA recorded a decrease in both the incidence rate and the number of cases since last week.

There were 28 cases recorded in the LEA up to August 2, a decrease of three cases and the incidence rate was 96, a decrease in the incidence rate of 106.3 recorded last week.