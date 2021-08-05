Covid-19 latest: Public asked to 'risk assess plans' as almost 1500 new cases confirmed  

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health is warning that coronavirus is not getting tired, even if the population is tired of it.

He made the comments as 1,491 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported by the department.

As of 8am today, 193 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 28 are in ICU.

“It’s understandable that after the period of time that COVID-19 has been with us, that some people become tired of it," Dr Holohan said.

"But the virus does not become tired. It doesn’t care if we are fed up, it only sees the opportunity to spread from person to person when we let our guard down.

“Risk assess your plans this weekend. Remember that if you have any cold or flu like symptoms at all, you should err on the side of caution and stay at home - do not meet up with others, and do not go to work."

Vaccine latest

Dr Holohan said Ireland compared favourably with other countries when it come to take up of the vaccine.

“Vaccination offers a real way out of this pandemic," he said.

"The positive news is that take-up in Ireland is extremely high, which shows people understand the benefits for themselves and for their communities of getting vaccinated.

"Those with at least a first dose in the over 40s is over 90%, in the over 30s it is 84%, in the 18 to 29 year age group it is over 73%, and in the 16-17 year age group, it is over 46%. These figures continue to increase, and each person who has come forward should be commended."