Thu, 05 Aug, 2021 - 15:07

Public plea to outdoor drinkers to stop smashing glass at popular West Cork swim spot 

Public plea to outdoor drinkers to stop smashing glass at popular West Cork swim spot 

The Acres Beach in Schull which is a popular swim spot

Roisin Burke

A popular swim spot in Schull is becoming a no go area for bare feet thanks to careless and inconsiderate behaviour.

The Acres beach in Schull is used by swimmers to enter the water, but in recent weeks, it has become precarious due to a trend of smashing glass beer bottles off the rocks and leaving the sharp strands of glass on the ground.

A local environmental conservation organisation called ‘Pickingupwhereothersleftoff’ posted pictures from the cove highlighting the risk and danger that exists in the otherwise safe amenity.
A local environmental conservation organisation called ‘Pickingupwhereothersleftoff’ posted pictures from the cove highlighting the risk and danger that exists in the otherwise safe amenity.

A local environmental conservation organisation called ‘Pickingupwhereothersleftoff’ posted pictures from the cove highlighting the risk and danger that exists in the otherwise safe amenity.

“The Acres beach in Schull is one of the many safe places to swim in the harbour...safe to swim but here recently it is getting dangerous to be on, it is now one of the favourite places to take a box of beer and then spend a pleasant time smashing the bottles.” 

 The popular tourist page ‘Love Schull’ reposted the pictures asking people to refrain from smashing bottles at the beach.
 The popular tourist page ‘Love Schull’ reposted the pictures asking people to refrain from smashing bottles at the beach.

 The popular tourist page ‘Love Schull’ reposted the pictures asking people to refrain from smashing bottles at the beach.

More in this section

Cork passengers intending to travel by train to semi-final urged to pre-book tickets Cork passengers intending to travel by train to semi-final urged to pre-book tickets
Funeral details for 'heroic' Fr Con announced Funeral details for 'heroic' Fr Con announced
A little innovation and TLC sees paralysed crow regain mobility in West Cork A little innovation and TLC sees paralysed crow regain mobility in West Cork
west cork
In pictures: Tour de Munster participants set off on 600km cycle from Cork city

In pictures: Tour de Munster participants set off on 600km cycle from Cork city

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more