Public plea to outdoor drinkers to stop smashing glass at popular West Cork swim spot 

A popular swim spot in Schull is becoming a no go area for bare feet thanks to careless and inconsiderate behaviour.

The Acres beach in Schull is used by swimmers to enter the water, but in recent weeks, it has become precarious due to a trend of smashing glass beer bottles off the rocks and leaving the sharp strands of glass on the ground.

A local environmental conservation organisation called ‘Pickingupwhereothersleftoff’ posted pictures from the cove highlighting the risk and danger that exists in the otherwise safe amenity.

“The Acres beach in Schull is one of the many safe places to swim in the harbour...safe to swim but here recently it is getting dangerous to be on, it is now one of the favourite places to take a box of beer and then spend a pleasant time smashing the bottles.”

The popular tourist page ‘Love Schull’ reposted the pictures asking people to refrain from smashing bottles at the beach.

