Thu, 05 Aug, 2021 - 14:55

Cork passengers intending to travel by train to semi-final urged to pre-book tickets

Cork passengers intending to travel by train to semi-final urged to pre-book tickets

Irish Rail has reminded those intending to travel from Cork to Dublin via train this weekend to pre-book their tickets.

Breda Graham

Irish Rail has reminded those intending to travel from Cork to Dublin via train this weekend to pre-book their tickets.

The national railway network operator is expecting a busy weekend with the Waterford v Limerick and Cork v Kilkenny hurling semi-finals taking place in Dublin this Saturday and Sunday.

An additional morning service will run from Cork to Dublin Heuston on Sunday, August 8 and the 6pm service from Heuston to Cork has been deferred to 6.20pm.

Many trains, which have 75% capacity available for use, have already sold out and Irish Rail is encouraging anyone wishing to travel on additional services to book in advance.

Those who have not pre-booked are asked not to attend a train station without a ticket.

Tickets purchased are only valid on the specific train that is booked in advance across all routes.

Free travel or valid ticket holders must also pre-book their tickets.

Irish Rail has also reminded passengers that face coverings are mandatory in all stations and onboard all services and alcohol is prohibited.

24,000 people are expected to attend the Cork v Kilkenny game on Sunday as attendance continues to rise.

Throw-in is set for 3.30pm and those not attending in person can watch the coverage on RTÉ 2 from 2.30pm.

Read More

Tony Considine on the key match-ups that will decide Cork and Kilkenny

More in this section

Public plea to outdoor drinkers to stop smashing glass at popular West Cork swim spot  Public plea to outdoor drinkers to stop smashing glass at popular West Cork swim spot 
Funeral details for 'heroic' Fr Con announced Funeral details for 'heroic' Fr Con announced
A little innovation and TLC sees paralysed crow regain mobility in West Cork A little innovation and TLC sees paralysed crow regain mobility in West Cork
In pictures: Tour de Munster participants set off on 600km cycle from Cork city

In pictures: Tour de Munster participants set off on 600km cycle from Cork city

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more