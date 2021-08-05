Cork passengers intending to travel by train to semi-final urged to pre-book tickets

Irish Rail has reminded those intending to travel from Cork to Dublin via train this weekend to pre-book their tickets.

The national railway network operator is expecting a busy weekend with the Waterford v Limerick and Cork v Kilkenny hurling semi-finals taking place in Dublin this Saturday and Sunday.

An additional morning service will run from Cork to Dublin Heuston on Sunday, August 8 and the 6pm service from Heuston to Cork has been deferred to 6.20pm.

Many trains, which have 75% capacity available for use, have already sold out and Irish Rail is encouraging anyone wishing to travel on additional services to book in advance.

Those who have not pre-booked are asked not to attend a train station without a ticket.

Tickets purchased are only valid on the specific train that is booked in advance across all routes.

Free travel or valid ticket holders must also pre-book their tickets.

Irish Rail has also reminded passengers that face coverings are mandatory in all stations and onboard all services and alcohol is prohibited.

24,000 people are expected to attend the Cork v Kilkenny game on Sunday as attendance continues to rise.

Throw-in is set for 3.30pm and those not attending in person can watch the coverage on RTÉ 2 from 2.30pm.