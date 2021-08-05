Funeral details for 'heroic' Fr Con announced

The popular priest Fr Con Cronin, who tragically lost his life in a road crash on Tuesday is to be laid to rest this weekend.

Fr Con was crossing the road on Tuesday when the bus veered out of its trajectory and headed for the kerb on the right side of the road, hitting three cars in its path along with Fr Con.

The death of Fr Con has resulted in shock and sadness throughout the Harbour community and beyond, with tales of his gregarious and entertaining personality retold in his passing.

Some of those who attended tonight’s candlelight vigil in Passage West for Fr Con Cronin

It is understood the local priest, who was loved with abundance, proved his altruistic spirit by using his last moments to save the life of another.

Fr Con is said to have performed a selfless heroic act in his final moments, pushing a woman out of the path of the bus that ultimately took his life.

The popular priest will lay in rest in St. Mary's Church, Passage West from 4pm to 7pm on Friday, August 6.

The priest, who is originally from Bantry, will then be at St. Joseph’s Church, Coomhola on Saturday, August 7, from 10am to 12.30pm.

Members of the public, who would like to visit for personal prayer, are allowed to do so in both venues, in accordance with HSE and Government Guidelines.

Following this a private funeral mass will take place at 2pm, which will be live-streamed on www.memoriallane.ie/livestream with private burial after in Kilmacanogue Cemetery.

For further information about the mass, people can contact Collins Funeral Directors, Kealkill, Bantry on 02766123, 086 8364683, 0860572473 or email info@collinsundertakers.com.

Personal messages of condolence can also be left on the RIP.ie site in the Condolences section under the funeral arrangements notice for Fr Con.