Thu, 05 Aug, 2021 - 13:16

My home ‘is no longer a safe haven’, wrote Mark O'Sullivan in months before he was killed by father and brother

Mark O'Sullivan, one of the men who died in the tragedy in Kanturk.

Ann Murphy

IN the months before he was killed at his home in Raheen, Assolas, near Kanturk, Mark O’Sullivan was living in fear.

In a letter found in his mother’s pharmacy bag in their home after his death, the 26-year-old had written: “I no longer feel safe at home, my own safety and my mother’s is in danger.

“Raheen has always been my home and it causes me much distress that is no longer a safe haven.”

He wrote that he had been his mum Anne’s primary carer since her terminal cancer diagnosis on February 28, 2020.

His friend Claragh Lucey was told by Mark in May 2020 of arguments within the family unit about the farm owned by Anne.

Witness Claragh Lucey at court. Pic: Larry Cummins
Witness Claragh Lucey at court. Pic: Larry Cummins

She said Mark lost weight, his hair was starting to fall out, and he looked stressed.

In his letter, which was not dated, Mark wrote that Diarmuid believed he was entitled to the “vast majority of the farm”, adding that this was not an idea of entitlement which their mother had encouraged, but their father had.

“Over the past several months there has been several incidents in which the two [Tadg and Diarmuid] have verbally assaulted me and my mother to the extent of my brother saying either give him the farm or he is committing suicide, to which Tadg coaxed him along and chiming in and say he would also kill himself if his ‘only son didn’t get what he wanted’,” he wrote.

He said that this incident had occurred around July 22, and he added that he had made an agreement “that was not of my free will just to calm them from doing something stupid”.

“Saturday/Sunday is where it escalated to a new level, my brother threatened to leave a ‘trail of destruction behind him’ and there would be no lights on in Raheen ever again’.

“I feel like a caged animal with being constantly prodded by 2 abusive captors,” wrote Mark.

Kanturk inquest: Shootings were preceded by months of tension

