Thu, 05 Aug, 2021 - 11:31

Cork lifeboat brings yacht to safety in early hours of this morning

Cork lifeboat brings yacht to safety in early hours of this morning

The Castletownbere RNLI lifeboat was launched in the early hours of this morning as they successfully brought a yacht to safety.

THE Castletownbere RNLI lifeboat was launched in the early hours of this morning as they successfully brought a yacht to safety.

Castletownbere lifeboat was launched just after 2am on Thursday, August 5 to go to the immediate assistance of a yacht that was dragging its anchor in Dunmanus Bay in West Cork.

The 32-foot yacht, with five people on board, was anchored near Dooneen Point on the northern shore of Dunmanus Bay. 

As the evening passed and the weather grew progressively worse, the yacht started to drag her anchor. The skipper became increasingly concerned and subsequently raised the alarm with Valentia Coastguard Radio.

Castletownbere lifeboat, ‘Annette Hutton’, was tasked at 02.00 and launched within minutes under the command of Coxswain Dave Fenton
Castletownbere lifeboat, ‘Annette Hutton’, was tasked at 02.00 and launched within minutes under the command of Coxswain Dave Fenton

Castletownbere lifeboat, ‘Annette Hutton’, was tasked at 2am and launched within minutes under the command of Coxswain Dave Fenton. 

He was assisted by the crew members which comprised Marney O’Donoghue, Sean ‘Bawn’ O’Sullivan, Joe Cronin, Seamus Harrington, Aaron O’Boyle and Donagh Murphy.

Commenting on the callout Coxswain Fenton, stated that: 

“The yacht made the right call in seeking help and moving to a safer mooring as there was a small craft warning in operation and the weather was deteriorating."

"In circumstances such as these, it is always better to err on the side of caution,” he said.

The yacht was located at 2.50am and, once contact was made, it requested that it be escorted to a safer mooring. 

The lifeboat escorted the yacht from Dunmanus Bay into calmer waters and she was finally moored at Lawrence Cove Marina in Bere Island just before 6am this morning.

Read More

Cork biker volunteers are geared up to help save lives...and help babies get their breast milk

More in this section

Coronavirus Covid-19 latest: 1,314 new cases confirmed as public urged to get vaccinated
FILE PHOTO Katherine Zappone has announced she is not accepting her appointment as UN Special Envoy on Freedom of Opinion and Ex Katherine Zappone to turn down UN role following criticism 
'A tragedy beyond comprehension': The events that led to the Kanturk murder-suicide 'A tragedy beyond comprehension': The events that led to the Kanturk murder-suicide
community & volunteeringrnli
WATCH: Impressive Port of Cork cranes move into position at new state of the art facility

WATCH: Impressive Port of Cork cranes move into position at new state of the art facility

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more