Cork lifeboat brings yacht to safety in early hours of this morning

THE Castletownbere RNLI lifeboat was launched in the early hours of this morning as they successfully brought a yacht to safety.

Castletownbere lifeboat was launched just after 2am on Thursday, August 5 to go to the immediate assistance of a yacht that was dragging its anchor in Dunmanus Bay in West Cork.

The 32-foot yacht, with five people on board, was anchored near Dooneen Point on the northern shore of Dunmanus Bay.

As the evening passed and the weather grew progressively worse, the yacht started to drag her anchor. The skipper became increasingly concerned and subsequently raised the alarm with Valentia Coastguard Radio.

Castletownbere lifeboat, ‘Annette Hutton’, was tasked at 2am and launched within minutes under the command of Coxswain Dave Fenton.

He was assisted by the crew members which comprised Marney O’Donoghue, Sean ‘Bawn’ O’Sullivan, Joe Cronin, Seamus Harrington, Aaron O’Boyle and Donagh Murphy.

Commenting on the callout Coxswain Fenton, stated that:

“The yacht made the right call in seeking help and moving to a safer mooring as there was a small craft warning in operation and the weather was deteriorating."

"In circumstances such as these, it is always better to err on the side of caution,” he said.

The yacht was located at 2.50am and, once contact was made, it requested that it be escorted to a safer mooring.

The lifeboat escorted the yacht from Dunmanus Bay into calmer waters and she was finally moored at Lawrence Cove Marina in Bere Island just before 6am this morning.