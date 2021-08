THE young musicians of Mahon Community Pop Academy are set to release their debut single ‘Lose Yourselves in Hope’.

The academy, which is an initiative of Music Generation Cork City in partnership with Cork Academy of Music, will release the original song tomorrow.

The song shares a meaningful, positive message of hope and friendship and the music and lyrics were written by the group members who are all aged between 14 and 17 years.

In recent months, they have come together online every Wednesday afternoon to compose and collaborate using Zoom and Soundtrap.

The workshops have been facilitated by their music tutors from the Cork Education and Training Board, funded by Music Generation Cork City and Cork Academy of Music.

The academy’s group members also filmed and directed their own music video for the song, which features each of the young musicians performing and conveys the vibrant message of hope through its overall theme of nature and friendship.

Mahon Community Pop Academy is a joint initiative between Music Generation Cork City and Cork Academy of Music, provides music tuition for children and young people in a range of instruments, including guitar, bass guitar, keyboard, drums, and saxophone, as well as vocals/singing.

Prior to running their weekly online sessions via Zoom, the academy rehearsed at Nagle Community College and its members look forward to returning when restrictions lift.

The single ‘Lose Yourselves in Hope’ will be released via Music Generation Cork City’s YouTube and SoundCloud channels tomorrow.