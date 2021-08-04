Wed, 04 Aug, 2021 - 17:24

Two-day festival to take place in Cork town this September

Naked Animals will perform on the second day of the new festival, The Great Beyond which will take place in the stunning surrounds of Ballinacurra House.

Maeve Lee

A NEW two-day festival will take place in Cork next month with a number of different musical and comedy acts set to take to the stage. 

Coughlan’s Live Promotions are proud to present ‘The Great Beyond’, a new two day festival with live music and comedy in the stunning surrounds of Ballinacurra House in Kinsale.

The festival, which is part-funded by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, is a new venture for both Coughlan’s Live and Ballinacurra House.

Ballinacurra House is the backdrop for the brand-new festival, The Great Beyond which takes place next month.

The event promises to be a brilliant weekend and will showcase the very best of both local and national talent along with amazing food and beverages as well as a beautiful backdrop.

The location for The Great Beyond festival is nestled on the grounds of the spectacular 18th century Cork county mansion and is surrounded by 40 acres of woodland and lawns.

Ballinacurra House is situated on the doorstep of Kinsale which is renowned for its stunning harbour, famous forts and architectural gems.

The Great Beyond will be run over two days in accordance with the relevant government guidelines.

Acts taking to the two stages over the two day period of the new festival will include BellX1, Lisa Hannigan, The Frank & Walters, Wallis Bird, The Scratch, Marc O’Reilly, Bernard Casey, Laura O’Mahony, Naked Animals, Paddy Dennehy, Rowan, Ultan Conlon, Cry Monster Cry, Robert John Ardiff, Míde Houlihan, The Céilí All-Stars, Les Salamandas, and the Cork City Samba Band.

The Great Beyond

Individual day tickets, priced €100 per person, will go on sale 10am on Friday morning, and will be sold in pods of 4 and 6.

The festival will kick off on Saturday, September 11, with a performance from The Frank & Walters followed by Lisa Hannigan. Saturday will conclude with the Cork City Samba Band while Bell X1 will be first to take to the stage on Sunday, September 12.

More information is available on www.coughlans.ie

