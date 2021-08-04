Renowned West Cork pub announces return of live performances with lineup of popular acts

THE renowned DeBarra’s Folk Club have announced the return of live performances at the venue with a lineup of popular acts set to take to the stage over the coming weeks.

Having been forced to close in March 2020 due to the pandemic, the Clonakilty pub is back in business at last, hosting live performances for audiences in their intimate outdoor setting, the beer garden and brand new yard garden.

The lineup features Lisa Hannigan, John Spillane, The Vespertine Quartet, Sharon Shannon, Junior Brother, Neil Delamere, Míde Houlihan, Luka Bloom, Wayward Folk, and Niall Thomas.

DeBarra’s has also announced “a world-exclusive collaboration between story and song”.

Acclaimed West Cork based British writer David Mitchell will virtually join one of New Zealand’s most cherished singer-songwriters Hollie Fullbrook of Tiny Ruins for a unique and intimate performance.

During lockdown, Fullbrook reimagined prose by Mitchell as songs, while Mitchell reimagined songs by Tiny Ruins as short fiction to create a “mosaic of bewitching music and reflective stories”, entitled ‘If I were a Story and you were a Song’.

Speaking about the reopening, Ray Blackwell, manager of DeBarra’s venue, said they are thrilled to be hosting live performances once again.

“DeBarra’s is like a big old mythical creature and she’s been asleep for a while… now she’s waking she needs her belly rubbed and ears scratched regularly!

“It’s great to hear music and laughter and applause in her once again, to witness experts in their craft and trade back doing what they do best.

“It stirs the beast, tends the itch for now, and gives us some hope for tomorrow. Onwards!”

This programme is supported by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht Sport and Media.

All shows have limited capacity so early booking is advised.