Katherine Zappone to turn down UN role following criticism 

FORMER Minister for Children Katherine Zappone has said that she has decided to turn down a Government appointment as a special envoy to the United Nations following criticism.

In a statement by email, Katherine Zappone said: “While I am honoured to have been appointed by the Government to be the Special Envoy on Freedom of Opinion and Expression, it is clear that criticism of the appointment process has impacted the legitimacy of the role itself.

“It is my conviction that a Special Envoy role can only be of real value to Ireland and to the global community if the appointment is acceptable to all parties.

“For this reason, I have decided not to accept this appointment, and I have communicated my decision to the Minister for Foreign Affairs.”

It comes following criticism of the manner of her nomination and reports of a private outdoor function hosted by Ms Zappone and attended by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

The event took place six days before the controversial appointment.

A report in the Irish Independent said the event involved 50 friends and former colleagues of the former minister for children, who were seated at separate tables in groups of six.

Speaking to The Echo, Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould said