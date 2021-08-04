Wed, 04 Aug, 2021 - 16:17

Katherine Zappone to turn down UN role following criticism 

Katherine Zappone to turn down UN role following criticism 

The former Minister for Children has turned down a Government appointment as a special envoy to the United Nations. Photo Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Maeve Lee

FORMER Minister for Children Katherine Zappone has said that she has decided to turn down a Government appointment as a special envoy to the United Nations following criticism. 

In a statement by email, Katherine Zappone said: “While I am honoured to have been appointed by the Government to be the Special Envoy on Freedom of Opinion and Expression, it is clear that criticism of the appointment process has impacted the legitimacy of the role itself.

“It is my conviction that a Special Envoy role can only be of real value to Ireland and to the global community if the appointment is acceptable to all parties.

“For this reason, I have decided not to accept this appointment, and I have communicated my decision to the Minister for Foreign Affairs.”

It comes following criticism of the manner of her nomination and reports of a private outdoor function hosted by Ms Zappone and attended by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

The event took place six days before the controversial appointment. 

A report in the Irish Independent said the event involved 50 friends and former colleagues of the former minister for children, who were seated at separate tables in groups of six.

Speaking to The Echo, Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould said 

More in this section

Cork-based charity to have costs of all animal feed covered for a year  Cork-based charity to have costs of all animal feed covered for a year 
Additional walk-in vaccine centre set for Cork following successful rollout over bank holiday weekend Additional walk-in vaccine centre set for Cork following successful rollout over bank holiday weekend
'Truly doing their part': Young people of Cork commended following large turn-out at walk-in vaccination centres 'Truly doing their part': Young people of Cork commended following large turn-out at walk-in vaccination centres
Met Éireann issues countrywide yellow weather warning as dreadful conditions expected

Met Éireann issues countrywide yellow weather warning as dreadful conditions expected

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more