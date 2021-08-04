Met Éireann issues countrywide yellow weather warning as dreadful conditions expected

Met Éireann has this afternoon issued a Status Yellow thunderstorm warning for the entire country with dreadful weather conditions are expected.

The warning comes into effect at 6am tomorrow and will remain in place until 7pm tomorrow evening.

The national forecaster has said there will be thundery spells of rain "with the risk of lightning and local hail".

Locailsed flooding is also expected, making for hazardous driving conditions.

The current outlook for Friday is mixed weather conditions with bright spells but also showers, some turning heavy.

There will be longer spells of rain at times overnight on Friday with rain persisting on Saturday.

While there will be "some sunny spells mixed in", showers will become widespread again on Saturday "with isolated thunderstorms possible brining the risk of spot flooding".