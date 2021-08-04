Wed, 04 Aug, 2021 - 11:28

'Truly doing their part': Young people of Cork commended following large turn-out at walk-in vaccination centres

Lizzie Harrison, Coachford, 17 years old, after receiving his first Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on the first day of walk-in vaccinations for Covid-19 at Clonakilty GAA Club, Co. Cork. Picture Denis Minihane.

Breda Graham

The head of primary care at Cork Kerry Community Healthcare has commended the progression that has been made in the rollout of the vaccination programme in Cork and Kerry over the bank holiday weekend.

Priscilla Lynch said that she is “extremely proud” of the progression made by all staff and volunteers in vaccinating the people of Cork and Kerry.

Walk-in vaccination clinics were set up over the August bank holiday weekend to make it as easy as possible for people to get vaccinated.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare in partnership with South/South West Hospital Group were delighted with the turnout shown by the younger generation to obtain a Covid-19 vaccine across Cork and Kerry, with “significant numbers” presenting to walk-in clinics over the weekend.

Pictured is the walk-in queue at The Clonakilty Covid-19 walk-in vaccination centre at Clonakilty GAA Club. Picture: Jim Coughlan.
Ms Lynch said that younger people are “truly doing their part” and that their patience throughout the pandemic must be admired.

“They are truly doing their part, we have to admire their patience throughout the pandemic. It’s quite evident by their determination in showing up to get vaccinated over the weekend. 

Tommi Shanley, student nurse, and John O'Regan, EMT, were two members of the team on the first day of walk-in vaccinations for Covid-19 at Clonakilty GAA Club, Co. Cork. Picture Denis Minihane.
"Equally, we are extremely proud of the progression made by all staff and volunteers in vaccinating the people of Cork and Kerry,” she said.

Assistant Director of Nursing at South/South West Hospital Group (SSWHG), Sinead Horgan, said: 

Clients visiting our walk-in vaccination centres over the weekend really valued the support from all staff when registering for their vaccine.

The HSE is analysing the operational effectiveness of walk-in vaccination centres and will make a decision on using further walk-in centres in due course.

The HSE emphasised that anyone who was unable to attend the walk-in clinics at the weekend can still register on https://vaccine.hse.ie/ to receive their vaccination at public vaccination centres.

Twins Seán and Liam Gallagher, 17 years old, Bandon, after receiving the vaccine by appointment which was also the first day of walk-in vaccinations for Covid-19 at Clonakilty GAA Club, Co. Cork. Picture Denis Minihane.
It comes as HSE chief executive Paul Reid confirmed that more than 30,000 people nationally were vaccinated at walk-in centres over the bank holiday weekend.

Roughly 10,000 people a day received their Covid-19 vaccination at the temporary centres as Ireland's vaccination rollout continues at pace.

Mr Reid said he was "beyond proud" of Ireland's young people, who showed up in droves to get vaccinated.

Taking to Twitter, he said: 

Over 30,000 people were administered a vaccination at our walk-in centres the weekend. Outstripping our expectations by far.

"All age groups went through but this initiative makes us beyond proud of younger people. When needed, they once again showed up in numbers."

