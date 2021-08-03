Range of live performances and events set to take place across Cork city

A new series of live music and entertainment shows are coming to Cork this August and September.

Magic Nights By The Lee, presented by The Good Room and Cork City Council as part of the Local Live Performance Programming Scheme, will see five nights of live music, an afternoon showcasing up and coming musical talent and a drag show evening take place across in different parks across the city including Fitzgerald’s Park, The Glen River Park, Ballinlough Park and Ballincollig Regional Park.

Each event will be free to the public but attendees will need to register online in advance for tickets.

Only 200 patrons will be able to attend each of the fully seated socially distant shows for a line up that includes The Frank and Walters, John Spillane and Lorraine Nash, The White Horse Guitar Club, Mockie Ah, An Evening Of Classical and Pop Music, and Stevie G presents, an event which will see some of the best up and coming musical talent that Cork has to offer performing.

Legendary Cork musician John Spillane, Drag Queen Candy Warhol, Singer Minnie Marley and DJ Stevie G who are just some of the acts performing at Magic Nights By The Lee. Picture Darragh Kane.

The live events are supported by Cork City Council with funding from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media under the Local Live Performance Programming Scheme and produced by The Good Room.

Commenting on the importance of staging the live music events on Leeside, Deputy Lord Mayor Cllr Mary Rose Desmond, said:

Cork City Council is delighted to support Magic Nights By The Lee, funded through the Government’s Local Live Performance Scheme.

“Continuing the Council’s work to animate our public realm and the safe reopening of the City, this exciting programme of seven free concerts in four parks across the city, not only supports Cork artists and events crew, but also gives the citizens of the city an opportunity to experience some of the best music the city has to offer for free and safely.”

Events kick off on Friday, August 20 in Ballincollig Regional Park with performances taking place until the weekend of September 4 which will see a huge lineup of artists performing classical and pop pieces at The Glen River Park to mark the final night of events.

Tickets for all seven shows are available to book online here..