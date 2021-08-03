Tue, 03 Aug, 2021 - 13:32

Green light for housing development in Glanmire

Last December applicants John and Anne O’Regan lodged the application seeking permission for the demolition of an existing house and garage and the subsequent construction of 30 houses at a site to the east of Glanmire Village.

Amy Nolan

CORK City Council has given the green light to a housing development in Glanmire.

A planning and design statement prepared by Dennehy Architects on behalf of the applicants states that the existing house on the site is noted on OS maps as Glanmire Lodge and formerly as Glanmire Dispensary.

Cork City Council has now granted conditional planning permission for a revised scheme which would comprise of 26 houses.

There are 28 conditions attached to the council’s decision.

Part of one condition states that the proposed block of four terraced dwellings, numbers 15-18, on the southern boundary shall be omitted from the layout submitted and the “resultant area shall be included in the overall open space”.

This condition is in the interests of "amenities of the future occupants and the proper planning and sustainable development of the area".

Revised drawings making provision for this are to be submitted and agreed with the council before any development commences.

The second part of this condition states that the access road shall be "readjusted to omit the parking spaces associated with these houses and the turning layout revised accordingly".

Revised drawings for this are also to be submitted for written agreement of the council. 

The council has also stipulated that, during construction, the developer shall provide adequate off carriageway parking facilities within the curtilage of the site for all traffic associated with the proposed development, including delivery and service vehicles and trucks.

The council has said there shall be no parking along the public road or footpath.

