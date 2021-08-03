Treasure hunt through Kinsale's colourful streets 

CHILDREN will have the chance to explore the colourful streets of Kinsale next Sunday and be rewarded for their efforts with some reading material.

Words By Water, the Kinsale Literary Festival, is holding a children’s treasure hunt in the town, beginning at 1pm in Market Square.

Suitable for children up to the age of 12, each clue will bring the participants to a different point of interest, highlighting a number of places with historical significance.

At the finish, each contestant can choose a children’s book from The Flying Poet cafe and bookshop, which is sponsoring the event.

“Having been separated from each other for so long, we are really looking forward to providing children with a safe and socially-distanced way to explore the town and maybe even learn some new facts,” said festival chairperson Ruth McDonnell.

Families can sign up and get their first clue from festival staff in Market Square on Sunday. Anyone with queries can contact the Words By Water festival committee on Facebook.