Cork expert issues warning on post-cardiac care as waiting lists increase

Cardiac rehabilitation is delivered through various disciplines, ranging from specialist nursing staff to pharmacists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, smoking cessation specialists and cardiologists.
Ms Murphy explained why these services have become more important than ever.
"There is emerging evidence about long Covid and the effect it will have on the heart," she said.
She explained how a lack of care in this area could be potentially life-threatening.
"If an area that has been problematic has been fixed there is nothing to stop plaques from forming in the future and the disease to progress.
"That's why it's so important to address the risk factors and lifestyle modifications. I don't think we're going to see the true impact of the pandemic for a while. The health issues may not show up today or tomorrow. However, they might be seen in a few month's time."
She described the significant effect the pandemic had on cardiac rehabilitation services.
"So much changed throughout the pandemic and trying to deliver a group programme has been very difficult for centres," she said.
"A number closed and staff were redeployed within the initial 12 weeks. In the initial lockdown, people were fearful about coming near a hospital. There would have been delays in diagnoses.
"People weren't sure how they would fare if they were to contract Covid and that only added to the anxiety.
"It's been really difficult for hospitals to get back those services and the waiting lists have grown quite substantially. If you can only take in a certain amount of patients at a time waiting lists are going to grow as a consequence."
Ms Murphy acknowledged the effect cardiac issues can have on a patient's mental health.
"Oftentimes what they express the most concern about is a loss of confidence. There is a lot of anxiety around what they can no longer do. It's only when a patient goes home that the reality really hits them. Intervention is only part of the story. You want to protect the patient for life. The patient needs to become an active part of their disease management."