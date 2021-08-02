Mon, 02 Aug, 2021 - 15:41

Ireland administers 2.1m vaccines in six weeks

Ireland administers 2.1m vaccines in six weeks

A queue for the walk-in first vaccine for Covid-19 at the vaccination centre at City Hall, Cork on Sunday. Picture Denis Minihane.

David Young, PA

IRELAND has administered more than two million Covid-19 jabs in six weeks, health officials have said.

More than 1.5 million of the 2.1 million jabs were given in July.

The latest update on the country’s rollout came after more than 18,000 people attended temporary walk-in centres over the weekend.

Twenty-six centres remained open on bank holiday Monday with people able to turn up to get a vaccine without an appointment.

Long lines were again observed at a number of centres through Monday.

The vast majority of those attending were young people.

Almost two-thirds of the 18,000 who attended on Saturday and Sunday were aged 19 and under and 50% were 16 or 17.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid hailed the response.

“An inspiring weekend for the vaccination programme,” he tweeted.

LANDMARK

Ireland also reached a landmark in the vaccine rollout at the weekend when the country overtook the UK in terms of percentage of adults fully vaccinated.

It represented a significant turnaround after the early stages of the vaccine programme were hit by delays associated with EU supply issues.

In the spring there was speculation the UK might even donate surplus vaccines to Ireland later in the year to help it address the shortfall.

Since then Ireland’s rollout has accelerated significantly.

Around 73% of adults in Ireland are now fully vaccinated while 87% have received a first dose.

There were 1,352 new confirmed cases reported on Monday. There were 177 Covid-19 patients in hospital on Monday morning, with 27 in intensive care.

Read More

Pics: Cork City Hall walk-in vaccination centre is 'just the jab' for over 16s

More in this section

WATCH: Heartwarming video captures moment Olympic heroes arrived back in Skibbereen WATCH: Heartwarming video captures moment Olympic heroes arrived back in Skibbereen
WATCH: Cork singer's 'pride' after hopelessly romantic marriage proposal WATCH: Cork singer's 'pride' after hopelessly romantic marriage proposal
StepTember challenge Cork influencer Trisha urges support for 10,000-steps-a-day charity challenge
Barmans arms pulling a pint of beer

'What I said was wrong and I am sorry for it': Cork publican issues apology for saying he hoped Covid would go on for 10 years

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Catch up on the latest episode of Annie May and the Hit Brigade written and read by  Mahito Indi Henderson.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more