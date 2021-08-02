Ireland administers 2.1m vaccines in six weeks

IRELAND has administered more than two million Covid-19 jabs in six weeks, health officials have said.

More than 1.5 million of the 2.1 million jabs were given in July.

The latest update on the country’s rollout came after more than 18,000 people attended temporary walk-in centres over the weekend.

Twenty-six centres remained open on bank holiday Monday with people able to turn up to get a vaccine without an appointment.

Long lines were again observed at a number of centres through Monday.

The vast majority of those attending were young people.

Almost two-thirds of the 18,000 who attended on Saturday and Sunday were aged 19 and under and 50% were 16 or 17.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid hailed the response.

“An inspiring weekend for the vaccination programme,” he tweeted.

LANDMARK

Ireland also reached a landmark in the vaccine rollout at the weekend when the country overtook the UK in terms of percentage of adults fully vaccinated.

It represented a significant turnaround after the early stages of the vaccine programme were hit by delays associated with EU supply issues.

In the spring there was speculation the UK might even donate surplus vaccines to Ireland later in the year to help it address the shortfall.

Since then Ireland’s rollout has accelerated significantly.

Around 73% of adults in Ireland are now fully vaccinated while 87% have received a first dose.

There were 1,352 new confirmed cases reported on Monday. There were 177 Covid-19 patients in hospital on Monday morning, with 27 in intensive care.