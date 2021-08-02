WATCH: Heartwarming video captures moment Olympic heroes arrived back in Skibbereen

There were jubilant scenes in Skibbereen yesterday as Olympic heroes Fintan McCarthy and Emily Hegarty took part in an impromptu drive through the town to celebrate their spectacular victories.

I'd say Fintan McCarthy hasn't stopped smiling since last Thursday! Little wonder when he now has an Olympic gold medal for company! Sitting beside him is Olympic bronze medalist Emily Hegarty.

Drive easy, Mary, that's a precious load!

📽️ Anne Minihane pic.twitter.com/iqpYw2A5m9 — Kieran McCarthy (@KieranMcC_SS) August 1, 2021

McCarthy, along with Paul O’Donovan, won gold in the lightweight men’s double at the Olympic Games in Tokyo last Thursday while Hegarty landed a bronze medal win for Ireland in the women's four along with her teammates Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe and Fiona Murtagh.

The victorious Irish rowers flew back into Dublin Airport yesterday before heading home to West Cork.

A video posted on Twitter by sports editor of The Southern Star Kieran McCarthy showcased the heartwarming scenes in the town as the sports stars returned home.